Police investigate after email leads to school closures in Northern Ireland

Some schools posted messages on social media advising parents that they had closed.

A number of schools in Northern Ireland have been closed due to a “security concern”.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it was liaising with the Metropolitan Police in London after an email had been sent to schools in Co Fermanagh, Co Tyrone and Co Antrim.

Some schools posted messages on social media advising parents that they had closed.

A PSNI statement said: “Police received reports today, Monday March 24, of an email sent to a number of schools in Enniskillen, Strabane and Ballycastle.

READ MORE

“As a result of this email, we are conducting inquiries and liaising with the schools in question, and also with the Metropolitan Police in London.”

In a post on social media, Strabane school Holy Cross College in Co Tyrone said: “Unfortunately the school has had to close today due to a security concern.

“Any children already en route, we would ask that parents make arrangements to collect them.

“We will update you all as soon as possible this morning.”

The same message was posted on the Facebook account of Cross and Passion College in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

Meanwhile, Erne Integrated College in Co Fermanagh posted: “Due to a security alert this morning, traffic around the school and Erne Integrated Primary is extremely backed up.

“We are open as normal, after the all-clear was given by the PSNI.”

In a social media post, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “Concerning that schools across NI have been affected by a security threat.

“An update from the PSNI and Education Authority is due to be issued shortly.” – DUP