‘Much needed’ review of sex-work laws stalled for five years

NGO Ruhama said the criminalisation of purchasing sex is 'critical in order to tackle the demand for prostitution'.

A review of the Republic’s sex-work legislation is due shortly to come before the Government following years of delays.

The examination was initially meant to be conducted in 2020 but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and several other issues.

A Department of Justice spokesman said the review will be brought to Government “very shortly” and the recommendations will be “progressed in co-ordination with relevant agencies and stakeholders”.

The review is expected to be published once the Government signs off on it.

Part 4 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2017 made paying for sexual services a criminal offence. Before this, paying for sexual services was only criminal if it involved a minor or a victim of trafficking.

Under the law, it is not an offence to receive money in exchange for providing sexual services but it is against the law to advertise these activities.

The legislation was enacted following the Turn Off The Red Light campaign. Organisations involved in this campaign argued that criminalising the purchase of sex would protect vulnerable groups.

However, the legislation was contentious when it was introduced eight years ago. Critics said the law would only push the sex industry further underground, putting the safety of sex workers at risk.

A review into Part 4 of the legislation was initially meant to be carried out within three years, but the process was beset with delays.

In 2021, solicitor Maura Butler SC was tasked with overseeing the review. However, repeated delays occurred, including Ms Butler being obliged to oversee a separate review into murder-suicides.

In 2024, it was confirmed that Department of Justice officials had been tasked with completing the review. The department’s spokesman said the Research and Evaluation Unit has “now finished its work”.

Ruhama chief executive Barbara Condon – one of the groups behind Turn Off The Red Light – welcomed the latest development, saying the review is “much needed”.

Ms Condon said the criminalisation of purchasing sex is “critical in order to tackle the demand for prostitution”, but that implementation of the legislation has been “patchy”.

She added that Ruhama has “advocated for a range of measures that would enhance its implementation” including improved powers for An Garda Síochána.

The Sex Workers Alliance of Ireland, which is critical of the law and wants sex work to be fully decriminalised, is “anxious” to read the review. Spokeswoman Linda Kavanagh described the delays to date as “incredibly frustrating”.

“It should not be this difficult to get the voices of the affected community heard,” Ms Kavanagh said.

“While this delay has happened, there’s been violence against sex workers, there’s been really damaging stigma perpetuated against them.”