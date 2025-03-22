Man (40s) arrested after nearly €550,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA seized in Clondalkin

A man in his 40s has been arrested following the seizure of nearly €550,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA. Photograph: iStock

A man in his 40s has been arrested following the seizure of nearly €550,000 worth of cocaine and MDMA from a home in Clondalkin on Friday evening.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Regions West unit seized about €424,200 of suspected cocaine and €123,000 of MDMA, with a total street value of about €547,200, from a residence in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on Friday, March 21st.

A man at the Clondalkin address was arrested after local uniform members and plain clothes gardaí executed a search warrant at about 7.30pm on Friday.

The drugs seized will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man is his 40s was arrested for an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977/84 and is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996 at a Dublin Garda station.

The arrest and seizure were carried out under Operation Tara which was established during the pandemic as a new nationwide drive against drug gangs. The operation aims to “disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug-trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs”.