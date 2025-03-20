Gardaí investigate ‘upskirting’ suspect targeting girls in south Dublin school

Garda Headquarters confirmed a complaint had been made to the force and the allegations were now under investigation

Gardaí have begun a criminal investigation after a man approached a number of school girls in south Dublin and took photographs up their skirts. The incidents all occurred at Palmerston Park, near Rathmines, on Tuesday afternoon.

The fee-paying secondary school has sent a notice to parents, informing them that a “security incident” had taken place and confirming the girls approached were from the school.

In response to queries, Garda Headquarters confirmed a complaint had been made to the force and the allegations were now under investigation.

“Gardaí are investigating a report of an alleged incident that occurred in Dublin 6,” the Garda said. “Investigations are ongoing.”

READ MORE

The notice from the school to parents explained there had been a “series of incidents after school” between 4.30pm and 5pm near Palmerstown Park. A man “approached a number of our students separately and took photographs”, saying he had “upskirted the girls”.

“The matter had been reported to An Garda Síochána and the girls in the senior school have been made aware of the situation,” it said, urging parents to ensure their daughters were “aware of the need to ensure their safety as they walk to and from school”.

“Students should ensure they are aware of their surroundings, including not wearing headphones as they travel,” the notice added.

A number of cases have come before the courts in recent years, and custodial sentences imposed, when men have been caught taking “upskirting” images. They have been charged with harassment or engaging in offensive conduct of a sexual nature.

In one case, when gardaí investigated a man for upskirting they discovered tens of thousands of images of women and children on his devices, for which he was later jailed.