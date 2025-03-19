Man (20s) hospitalised following stabbing outside Dublin city shopping centre

It is understood the man (20s) suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries outside the Ilac Shopping Centre on Henry Street before stumbling inside.

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following a stabbing incident on Henry Street in Dublin city centre.

A large number of gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident just before 1pm, including members of the Armed Support Unit and Dublin Fire Brigade.

It is understood the man (20s) suffered significant but non-life threatening injuries outside the Ilac Shopping Centre before stumbling inside.

Witnesses reported seeing the man being removed from the scene on a gurney before being transported to hospital by ambulance. Blood could be seen on the ground outside the building.

READ MORE

The man is currently being treated at the Mater Hospital.

“Gardaí responded to reports of an assault on Henry Street, Dublin 1 shortly before 1:00pm this afternoon, Wednesday 19th March 2024. A male in his 20s was conveyed to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, not believed to be life-threatening at this time,” the Garda said in a statement.