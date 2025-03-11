Gardaí arrest two men in Cork as part of inquiry into Real IRA activities

The couple, who are from the Castlemartyr/Ladysbridge area, were taken to Cobh Garda Station for questioning of the seizure which gardaí have described as ‘significant’. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí in Cork have arrested two men this morning as part of an investigation into the activities of dissident republicans from the Real IRA in the southern region.

The two men, who are both believed to be in their 40s, were arrested in a remote woodland area between Carrignavar and Glenville villages about 15 kilometres north of Cork city.

The two men have been taken to Garda stations in Cork, where they are being held under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act of 1939.

The legislation allows for suspects to be held for up to 48 hours before they must either be charged and brought before a court or released without charge.

Meanwhile, gardaí are continuing to search woodland north of Carrignavar in the belief that the Real IRA may have an arms cache hidden in the woods there.

The Real IRA remains relatively strong in Cork unlike elsewhere in the country where they have been superseded by the New IRA as the main dissident republican grouping.