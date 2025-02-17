Teenager arrested in Co Kildare after seizure of drugs worth €500,000

Gardaí estimate the value of the drugs at more than €500,000. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A teenager has been arrested in Co Kildare following the seizure of drugs with an estimated value of approximately €500,000.

Some 10.19kg of the drug 4Methyl methcathinone HCL (M-Cat) was seized in Newbridge, Co Kildare on Monday as part of an intelligence-led operation.

The seizure of the synthetic amphetamine-type stimulant was made following a joint operation by Revenue’s Customs Service, the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) and Newbridge Drugs and Crime Unit.

The 18-year-old male is being detained at a Garda station in Co Kildare.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesperson said.