Gardaí appeal for witnesses following assault in Cavan town

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Cavan town on Friday.

The incident occurred outside a premises on Main Street shortly before midnight, gardaí said. A man in his 20s was taken to Cavan General Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is understood to be serious. No other injuries were reported.

“A 17-year-old male has since been arrested in connection with this incident and is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the Louth/Cavan/Monaghan Division,” a Garda statement said.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who was in the Main Street area of Cavan town between 11pm and midnight on Friday night and who may have information or camera footage relating to this incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cavan Garda station on 049-4368800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.