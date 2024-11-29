Fire at building in Co Galway village earmarked for international protection accommodation

Gardaí are investigating the cause of a fire at a building in Co Galway which had become the focus of a local campaign opposing its possible use for housing international protection applicants (IPAs).
The blaze at the building in Williamstown village was brought under control by fire fighters early on Friday morning. The building is divided into a number of sections, including one used as a credit union.
The scene has been sealed off and will be examined in a bid to determine the cause of the fire. While the investigation was in its initial stages on Friday, it appears the blaze caused extensive damage to sections of the building, including upstairs, that do not house the credit union.
In reply to queries, Garda headquarters confirmed its personnel had responded, with fire fighters, after reports of the blaze were received.
[ Asylum seekers who were moved from tents told they may remain indoors ‘until further notice’Opens in new window ]
“The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The scene is currently preserved for examination. The cause of the fire has yet to be established. Enquiries are ongoing,” it said.
There has been a campaign in recent months by those opposed to efforts to use the building to house IPAs. An online petition has been signed over 400 times and claims to have been created by “locals” objecting to IPAs being moved into the building.
