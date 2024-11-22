Parnell Square stabbing victim (6) still smiling, despite living with acquired brain injury, parents say

A balloon at the site where the girl was stabbed on Parnell Square last year. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The parents of a girl (6) who was seriously injured in a stabbing incident on Parnell Square in Dublin 1 have said that she “has endured so much, yet she still manages to bolster a smile, even when crying” in advance of the first anniversary of the attack.

The girl, whom her parents have called a “warrior”, was aged five at the time of the stabbing attack. She was left in critical condition following the incident which took place close to her school in Dublin on November 23rd. She was discharged from hospital in September but is now living with an acquired brain injury.

The family have been sharing updates on a Gofundme.com page, set up following the incident and which has raised over €115,000.

Several other children were injured in the attack along with a female minder. A man was subsequently arrested in connection with the attack.

In a post her parents pointed out that this Saturday marks one year since the incident and that their daughter has made “great progress”.

Her mother said the family does not “wish to remember the tragedy”.

She continued: “We choose rebirth, triumph, resilience. Don’t get me wrong, I experience at least a dozen different emotions throughout the day as I think of her, pass by some spot in town which held significance to us, sing ‘All my Loving’ to get a smile out of her. It is tough.

“So much has happened, and our little girl has endured so much, yet she still manages to bolster a smile, even when crying.”

The girl’s mother explained that both she and her husband are having to “relearn” how to be parents and how their daughter has to “relearn being a child with extreme limitations”.

Her mother added: “It is different parenting altogether. And she has had to relearn being a child, with extreme limitations.

“She cannot move or communicate as she used to, so she has to understand the meaning of patience. It takes a lot out of her to lift her arms, but she is a warrior and she does it.”

Her parents said that they “strongly believe”, despite medical assessments and reports, that she “understands everything we say to her”.

They continued: “She, like most six-year-olds, chooses what she wishes to acknowledge. We are on the home stretch for home. We get to make our schedule and allow your pace to dictate activities.

“2025 will be a brand new experience, another one we will also have to adapt to.”

Her mother said: “She has made great progress, and we don’t wish her to stop. Only time will truly tell. Some people with acquired brain injuries have still shown change and improvement up to 10 years later. We’ve got time.

“It is a lot to take in, for all of those involved, the children, the parents, the school staff. I would like to thank everyone for the love and support over these 12 months. Hug your loved ones extra tight.”