Irish soldiers prevented from leaving Lebanon after drunken airport fight

One man was hospitalised for injuries after the fight at a bar in Beirut Airport which at least five Defence Forces troops were involved in.

Five Defence Forces soldiers due to return home from peacekeeping duty in Lebanon were unable to board their flight after becoming involved in a drunken fight.

Instead of boarding the chartered aircraft back to the homecoming in Dublin Airport, military police transported the troops back to Camp Shamrock, the Irish Unifil headquarters in southern Lebanon. One man was hospitalised for his injuries.

The soldiers are part of the 124th Infantry Battalion which has just completed a six-month peacekeeping tour in Lebanon. The invasion of Lebanon made it one of the most dangerous and complex peacekeeping tours undertaken by an Irish unit in many years.

Last month Israeli tanks used the perimeter of one Irish outpost as a firing position as it targeted militants from Hizbullah. On one occasion a rocket, fired by Hizbullah towards Israel, landed in Camp Shamrock. No one was injured.

Fierce fighting meant Irish troops in one outpost near the border with Israel were isolated for almost a month before being resupplied.

All leave was cancelled and families back in Ireland were unable to speak to their loved ones for long periods of time. The soldiers spent much of their time in bunkers.

Unifil is designated a “dry mission” by Irish military management, meaning soldiers are not permitted to consume alcohol while in the country.

However, a small number of soldiers decided to “blow off some steam” at a bar in Beirut Airport as they waited for their transport home, a source said. A fight involving at least five soldiers subsequently broke out, leaving one man with facial injuries.

After the fight was broken up, the soldiers were judged too drunk to fly and were transported back to the Irish headquarters. They will remain there until November 25th when the second half of the 124th Infantry Battalion will fly home.

Military police have launched an investigation into the incident and at least some of the men are expected to face courts martial once back in Ireland.

The contingent of Irish troops was transported from Camp Shamrock to the airport as part of a complex operation which involved route clearances and co-ordination with the Lebanese and Israeli militaries and Hizbullah.

“It’s a shame this incident casts a shadow over what was a very successful operation,” said a military source.

The rest of the contingent, numbering about 90 soldiers, enjoyed an emotional reunion with family members in Dublin on Thursday.

“I thank the 90 personnel from the 124th for their work on behalf of the cause of peace, their courage, professionalism and commitment,” said Tánaiste and Minister for Defence Micheál Martin as he welcomed them home.

At the same time, the first half of the 125th Infantry Battalion flew out to Beirut to take over the mission. About 24 soldiers who served with the 124th will stay on for another six months to serve with the 125th.