Man (30s) arrested as gardaí begin investigation into death at Co Laois hotel

Gardaí investigating all circumstances surrounding death of man (60s) on Tuesday

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man at a hotel in Co Laois. Photograph: Alan Betson
Mark Hilliard
Tue Nov 12 2024 - 23:34

A man has been arrested and gardaí have commenced an investigation into a fatal assault following a death at a hotel in north Co Laois on Tuesday evening.

Gardai said they responded to an incident shortly before 8pm at the unnamed premises, where a man aged in his 60s was found dead.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in the east of the country.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death,” a Garda statement said.

The Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist were contacted to attend the scene.

Gardai said a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room was established at Portlaoise Garda Station. A family liaison officer is also due to be appointed to support the family of the deceased.

