Man (30s) arrested as gardaí begin investigation into death at Co Laois hotel

A man has been arrested and gardaí have commenced an investigation into a fatal assault following a death at a hotel in north Co Laois on Tuesday evening.

Gardai said they responded to an incident shortly before 8pm at the unnamed premises, where a man aged in his 60s was found dead.

A man aged in his 30s was arrested and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at a Garda station in the east of the country.

“Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances surrounding the death,” a Garda statement said.

The Garda Technical Bureau and Office of the State Pathologist were contacted to attend the scene.

Gardai said a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room was established at Portlaoise Garda Station. A family liaison officer is also due to be appointed to support the family of the deceased.