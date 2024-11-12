Gardaí following definite line of inquiry in North Cork after hit and run incident

Gardaí have issued an appeal to anyone with dash cam footage or relevant information that can assist investigators to contact them at Mallow Garda station. Photograph: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Gardaí have confirmed they are following a definite line of inquiry into a hit and run incident in Cork at the weekend where a garda in his 40s suffered injuries that required hospital treatment.

The man, a detective in the Cork North protective services unit based in Fermoy, was driving to Mallow in an unmarked patrol car when he was hit by another car on the N72 just outside Mallow.

The collision happened at the Spa Glen just before 10am on Saturday November 9th as the officer was approaching a bend when a Toyota Avensis came around the bend on the wrong side.

The Toyota crashed into the unmarked garda car and the detective suffered a number of non life-threatening injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment but later discharged.

Meanwhile the Toyota continued for approximately 250-300 metres before coming to a halt in a ditch and two occupants exited the car and took off across fields.

Both vehicles were removed from the scene for a technical examination by Gardaí while the road was closed to facilitate an examination of the crash scene.

Investigators in Mallow have established that the D Reg Toyota had been bought in Tipperary the previous week. .

Officers are hoping the technical examination of the Toyota will yield DNA and fingerprint evidence that might help them identify the occupants of the car at the time of the crash.

They have also taken a number of witness statements and have begun harvesting CCTV footage from various shops and garages and private houses around Mallow in a bid to identify the car occupants.

Gardaí say that, although they are following a definite line of inquiry in their investigation, they are still anxious to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage of the area at the time of the crash.

They appealed to anyone with such footage or information that can assist investigators to contact them at Mallow Garda station on 022 31450 or any Garda station.