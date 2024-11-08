Limerick gun attack: Gardaí investigate possible gang feud link in house shooting

Gardaí are investigating a gun attack at a house in Limerick city that occurred in the early hours of Friday.
A number of shots were discharged from a firearm at the residence, around 1am, at Hyde Road, on the south side of Limerick city. No injuries were reported during the incident.
Gardaí were inquiring whether or not the gun attack was linked to an ongoing feud between parties living in the Ballinacurra Weston and Southill areas of the city.
Up to a dozen violent incidents, including pipe bomb attacks and arson attacks, have occurred in the area in past month with tensions rising between those involved.
The Garda’s armed Emergency Response Unit (ERU) has been drafted into Limerick city in recent days and is conducting nightly armed checkpoints in flashpoint areas.
The ERU was deployed to Limerick to assist local armed units and uniformed members involved in a policing operation set up to target the activities of those involved in the feud.
The feud has been bubbling up over the last year with several shootings and other violence leading to a number of people being injured and others brought before the courts.
On October 24th, Chief Supt Derek Smart warned of Garda fears that children would be injured in the rising violence in Limerick, after a number of attacks on cars and houses.
