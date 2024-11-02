PSNI search for man over sexually motivated attack on woman in Co Derry

Police are hunting a knife-wielding man responsible for a sexually motivated attack on a woman in Co Derry.

The woman in her 20s was walking in Drumahoe Park in Drumahoe on the outskirts of Derry at about 10pm on Friday when a man approached her from behind and punched her on the side of the head.

The attacker then pulled her into nearby trees and pushed her to the ground at knifepoint.

The woman struggled with the man, managing to strike him in the face a number of times with her torch before she was able to break free and run for help.

Responding police officers searched the area for the attacker but he had fled the scene.

Detectives have appealed to anyone who was in the park on Friday night and who saw anything that could assist the investigation to get in touch.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Detective Inspector Ross Olphert said: “Understandably the victim has been left traumatised and extremely distressed by this ordeal.

“Our specialist officers are continuing to support her today and a full investigation is under way.

“Attacks like this are an attack on all of us. Women should be free to go about their lives free from any threat.” – PA