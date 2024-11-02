Man (20s) arrested following seizure of suspected cocaine in luggage at Dublin Airport

The drugs were seized by Revenue officers at the airport following a search of a man who had arrived on an inbound flight from Lisbon in Portugal

A man in his twenties is being detained at a garda station in Dublin after 2.8kg of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of €210,000 was seized from luggage at Dublin Airport on Friday.

The drugs were seized by Revenue officers at the airport following a search of a man who had arrived on an inbound flight from Lisbon in Portugal. The drugs were concealed within luggage.

The man is being held under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.