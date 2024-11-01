Fianna Fáil Minister of State’s constituency office in Waterford vandalised

The constituency office of Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler in Waterford City, which was vandalised in the early hours on Thursday.

Minister of State Mary Butler said she will “not be deterred” from her work after her constituency office in Waterford city was vandalised.

The office of the Minister for Mental Health and Older People was sprayed with graffiti in the early hours on Thursday.

Located on the quay in the city the building was daub with slogans including “Time for change” and “Fix the housing”.

In a statement, the Fianna Fáil TD said she was “very disappointed” to learn that the office was targeted.

“Unfortunately this is not the first time that I’ve had to deal with issues in relation to my personal safety and issues in relation to my constituency offices. However it will not deter me from doing my job and contesting the general election in the next few weeks.”

Gardaí have confirmed that they are “investigating an incident of criminal damage which occurred at a property on The Quay, Waterford, sometime between Wednesday evening, October 30th, and Thursday morning October 31st.”

A Garda spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing.