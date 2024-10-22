Man (24) charged over alleged hit and run in Clondalkin on Sunday

A man (24) arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into an alleged hit and run in Clondalkin, Dublin has been charged. He is due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning at 10:30am.
In the incident, which occurred on Cloverhill Road at about 1.45pm on Sunday, a pedestrian (20s) suffered serious injuries after being struck by a van. They remain in hospital where they are said to be in a serious condition. The van failed to remain at the scene.
