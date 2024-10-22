Crime & Law

Man (24) charged over alleged hit and run in Clondalkin on Sunday

Pedestrian (20s) was struck by van and remains in hospital

The accused's van did not remain at the scene.
Tue Oct 22 2024 - 08:56

A man (24) arrested by gardaí as part of an investigation into an alleged hit and run in Clondalkin, Dublin has been charged. He is due to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court this morning at 10:30am.

In the incident, which occurred on Cloverhill Road at about 1.45pm on Sunday, a pedestrian (20s) suffered serious injuries after being struck by a van. They remain in hospital where they are said to be in a serious condition. The van failed to remain at the scene.