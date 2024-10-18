Man (90) who died in Fermoy supermarket carpark incident hailed a ‘hero’ after pushing woman out of way

A man was pronounced dead at the scene while a woman in her 60s was taken to Cork University Hospital with 'serious' injuuries. File photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A 90-year-old man who died after being struck by a car in a supermarket car park in Fermoy, Co Cork, has been hailed as a “hero”.

The fatality occurred in the local SuperValu car park on Courthouse Road at about 11.15am on Friday.

The deceased man has been named locally as Cal O’Keefe, a former teacher and principal.

It is understood the 90-year-old tried to save a woman by pushing her further out of the way of the car as it reversed towards them before his death.

READ MORE

He was pronounced deceased at the scene while the woman in her 60s, who was also struck by the car, was airlifted to Cork University Hospital. She is being treated for injuries which were described by gardaí as “serious”.

The car was driven by a man, also in his 90s, who received medical attention at the scene.

“The people of Fermoy are shocked,” said local Fine Gael councillor Noel McCarthy, who praised emergency services for acting swiftly.

“Fermoy is shocked that something like this could happen in the car park of a SuperValu. It’s such an unfortunate incident,” he said.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn who knew Mr O’Keefe personally described the incident as “tragic”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family at this very sad time” he said.

The scene of the incident was preserved for technical examination by forensic collision investigators and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

They have issued an appeal for any pedestrians who were travelling in the environs of Courthouse Road, Fermoy, between 10.45am and 11.30am on Friday morning to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in this area at these times are also asked to make it available to gardaí.

People who feel they have relevant information are asked to contact Fermoy Garda station on 025 82 100, the Garda confidential line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.