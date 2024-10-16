Murder investigation begins following death of child in Co Tyrone

Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa was just two weeks shy of her second birthday, police said. Photograph: Police Service of Northern Ireland

Detectives in Northern Ireland have begun a murder investigation following the death of a young child in Co Tyrone.

Officers have named the 23-month-old victim as Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa.

She was due to turn two later this month and has connections to the East Timorese community in Dungannon.

Three people are being questioned on suspicion of her murder.

PSNI Det Chief Insp Anthony Kelly said: “Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to the report of the sudden death of a child in the Windmill Court area of the town on Sunday morning, October 13th.

“Sadly, Tavia, who was just weeks away from her second birthday, was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Following the results of a postmortem examination, I can now confirm that I am treating her death as a murder.”

He continued: “My thoughts, and sincere sympathy, are with little Tavia’s family members and loved ones whose worlds have been turned upside down.

“Three people, two women and one man, were arrested in connection with the toddler’s murder.

“A 21-year-old woman, a 24-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were each arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody at this time.”

Detectives are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference 436 of October 13th. – PA