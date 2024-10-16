Man pleads guilty to dangerous driving causing death of student journalist Joe Drennan

A man has been remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of a student journalist in a hit-and-run, last year.

Kieran Fogarty (20), of Hyde Avenue, Ballinacurra Weston, Limerick, was on Wednesday arraigned on a string of charges arising out of the death of Joseph “Joe” Drennan.

Mr Drennan, from Mountrath, Co Laois, was waiting at a bus stop in Limerick when Mr Fogarty hit him while driving a black car, killing him, on October 13th, 2023.

Mr Drennan’s family, including his parents Tim and Marguerite, were present in court for the “sensitive” case, prosecuting barrister John O’Sullivan told the court.

READ MORE

Mr Fogarty pleaded guilty to a total of ten counts arising out of the fatal collision including, one count of dangerous driving causing Mr Drennan’s death; one count of causing criminal damage to a car at the scene; two counts of failing to offer assistance to Mr Drennan, including, in one count, knowing Mr Drennan was seriously injured or deceased; two counts of failing to report the fatal collision; one count of failing to give on demand appropriate information to gardaí; one count of dangerous driving; one count of driving without insurance and one count of driving without a licence.

Mr Fogarty made no reply to the charges when he was arrested, charged and cautioned by gardaí last year.

Prosecuting barrister, John O’Sullivan, BL, said Mr Fogarty had also offered a signed plea of guilt to a “miscellany of offences” in respect of three other separate matters.

Judge Colin Daly told the Drennan family he wished to express his “sympathy” to them on their loss.

Judge Daly remanded Mr Fogarty in custody for sentencing on December 13th.