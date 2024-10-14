Man and two women arrested after death of child in Co Tyrone

A PSNI spokesman said no further details were being made public at this stage.

A man and two women have been arrested in connection with the death of a child in Co Tyrone.

Police said the death in Dungannon is being treated as suspicious.

The child died at an address in the Windmill Court area on Sunday.

The three arrested suspects are all aged in their 20s.

A PSNI spokesman said: “A postmortem will take place to determine the cause of death, however the death is currently being treated as suspicious.”

DUP MLA Deborah Erskine said it was a “deeply tragic incident” which will cause “widespread shock within the local community”.

She added: “The death of a child is particularly shocking and my thoughts are with all those who are suffering today as a result.

“It is important that the full facts surrounding this case are established and the investigation that is under way can conclude as quickly as possible.

“I would ask that the community do not speculate and allow the police to conduct their investigation.” – PA