Senior Kinahan figure Sean McGovern arrested in Dubai over Hutch feud murder

A leading figure at the apex of the Kinahan cartel, Sean McGovern, has been arrested in Dubai, more than two years after it emerged the DPP had directed he be charged over a Kinahan-Hutch feud murder.

There was concern with the authorities that the United Arab Emirates failed to move against him, though he has now been arrested in a major breakthrough for the Garda.

He is the first senior cartel figure to be arrested in Dubai and his detention there will now increase confidence the UAE is now willing to also act against cartel founder Christy Kinahan Snr and his sons, Daniel and Christopher.

McGovern, a Dubliner who was injured in the Regency Hotel shooting in the city in 2016, is wanted in the Republic to face charges over the December 2016 murder of Noel Kirwan, an innocent man gunned down because he was linked to the Hutch family, some of whom were friends of his.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee welcomed the arrest, even though she could not comment on individual cases.

“Any person involved in organised crime should know there is no hiding place; you will face justice. The Government is taking all necessary steps to dismantle organised crime,” she said.

“Many organised crime gangs think they can evade justice by crossing borders; they cannot. There can be no hiding place anywhere in the world for criminals.

“I have taken a number of steps to support international policing co-operation, including approval for the posting of Garda Liaison Officers overseas. There is excellent co-operation between An Garda Síochána and their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates, and the deployment of a Garda Liaison Officer to Abu Dhabi last year has been key to this.

“Dubai police also travelled to Dublin recently to assist members of An Garda Síochána with a large transnational organised crime investigation arising from the seizure of 2.2 tonnes of cocaine on the MV Matthew off the coast of Waterford.

“I am intensively engaging with my counterpart, the Emirati Minister of Justice, His Excellency Abdullah Bin Sultan Bin Awad Al Nuaimi, about ongoing co-operation and deepening the relationship between Ireland and the UAE in criminal justice matters.

“Last year I secured Government approval to open negotiations with the UAE on bilateral treaties on extradition and mutual legal assistance. Good progress is being made.

“I would like to acknowledge the leading role played by former Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll in creating and maintaining networks with other police services around the world to tackle transnational organised crime gangs. These networks are now well-established and of vital importance, which is a very fitting legacy to John after his untimely passing recently.”