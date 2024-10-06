Man (20s) arrested after car hits Garda vehicles, four gardaí injured in Carlow

A man has been arrested after a car hit Garda vehicles in Carlow. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A man has been arrested after a car hit Garda vehicles during an incident in Co Carlow that left four officers injured.

Gardaí said a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and charged.

A spokesperson said gardaí attempted to stop a car on O’Brien Road in Carlow at about 9pm on Saturday. “The vehicle failed to stop and was driven dangerously, striking several Garda vehicles before being successfully intercepted a short time later,” the spokesperson said.

“The driver, a male in his 20s, was arrested under the Road Traffic Acts and brought to a Garda station in Co Carlow. The other occupants of the car were uninjured.

READ MORE

“Following the incident, four gardaí were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, for medical assessment, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”

Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses, including anyone with camera footage, including from dashcams.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. – PA