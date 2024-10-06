Man (20s) arrested after car hits Garda vehicles, four gardaí injured in Carlow

A man has been arrested after a car hit Garda vehicles during an incident in Co Carlow that left four officers injured.
Gardaí said a man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and charged.
A spokesperson said gardaí attempted to stop a car on O’Brien Road in Carlow at about 9pm on Saturday. “The vehicle failed to stop and was driven dangerously, striking several Garda vehicles before being successfully intercepted a short time later,” the spokesperson said.
“The driver, a male in his 20s, was arrested under the Road Traffic Acts and brought to a Garda station in Co Carlow. The other occupants of the car were uninjured.
Pat Leahy: Trouble at the top? Relations between Simon Harris and Micheál Martin are frayed
TV guide: the best new shows to watch this week, beginning tonight
My boyfriend’s parents are generally kind, loving people – but they keep spouting bigoted opinions
Women food producers: ‘It was difficult for women to get a loan in 1983. I had to get my husband’s signature on the application’
“Following the incident, four gardaí were taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, for medical assessment, where they were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.”
Gardaí have issued an appeal for any witnesses, including anyone with camera footage, including from dashcams.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station 059-9136620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. – PA