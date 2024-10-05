Gardaí investigating after prisoner at Cloverhill dies following incident

The scene has been preserved for a full forensic and technical examination. Photograph Nick Bradshaw / The Irish Times

Gardaí are investigating after a prisoner (40s) died in Cloverhill Prison following an incident this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death which occurred shortly before 5.30am. Prison authorities alerted emergency services and gardaí about the incident.

The man received emergency treatment but was pronounced dead a short-time later.

In a statement gardaí said that the scene has been “preserved” by officers and prison authorities pending a “full forensic and technical examination”.

The Coroner office has been notified while the services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested.

A Garda Senior Investigating Officer (SIO) has been appointed to lead the investigation and a Family Liaison Officer (FLO) has been assigned to the family of the deceased.

The investigation is ongoing and in a statement garda headquarters said that “further updates will follow”.