Man arrested as part of investigation into attempted bribery of League of Ireland footballer

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into football bribery

Gardaí have arrested a man as part of an ongoing investigation into the attempted bribery of a professional League of Ireland footballer.

Detectives from the Anti-Bribery and Corruption Unit of the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested the man, who is in his 30s, on Tuesday. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the West of the country. The alleged bribery is understood to have occurred during the current season.

The man has since been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Garda is appealing to anyone with information regarding match-fixing or sports corruption to report it in confidence via the Bribery and Corruption Confidential Reporting line at 1800 40 60 80, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or at their local Garda station.