Murder investigation begins after woman’s body found in garage in east Belfast

Police at the scene of a property on Castlereagh Road, east Belfast, where the body of 43-year-old Rachel Simpson was was discovered in the garage. Photograph: Jonathan McCambridge/PA Wire

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have begun a murder investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in the garage of a house in east Belfast.

The victim has been named by police as 43-year-old Rachel Simpson.

One man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

PSNI detective chief inspector Neil McGuinness said: “While responding to a concern for safety at a house in the Castlereagh Road area shortly after 10.30pm on Friday 13th September, officers discovered Rachel’s body in a garage beside the property.

“A man, aged 21, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, and he remains in police custody at this time.

“Officers remain at the scene as we continue with our investigation. A postmortem will be carried out to establish the cause of death.

“I am appealing to anyone who noticed anything suspicious in the area between 5pm and 10.30pm, or who has CCTV or dashcam footage, to please contact detectives on 101 and quote reference 1693 of 13/09/24.”

Police remained at the semidetached property on Saturday evening. A PSNI car was parked at the end of the driveway, which was sealed off with tape. An officer in white forensic overalls was at the side of the property.

SDLP councillor Séamas de Faoite said it was “horrific news”.

In a social media post he said: “Another woman murdered in NI. We have a gender-based violence crisis here – it is utterly chilling. My thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends.

“This is a very settled area of East Belfast – a busy part of the Castlereagh Road.”