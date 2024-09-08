Woman who was stabbed in the neck at her Dublin home ‘lucky’ to have survived

The property where the attack took place remained sealed off over the weekend

A woman who was attacked, including being stabbed in the neck, in her north Dublin home at the weekend was continuing to undergo emergency treatment in hospital on Sunday night. Garda sources said the victim’s injuries were very serious and she was lucky to have survived the attack.

An emergency response by Garda members and paramedics began in the early hours of Saturday after reports of an attack at a private residence in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, where the victim lived.

The woman, who is in her 30s, was found seriously injured at the scene and was worked on by paramedics before being taken to nearby Beaumont Hospital for treatment. The property was sealed off by gardaí as a crime scene and a number of local people, including those who raised the alarm, were interviewed as witnesses.

Gardaí arrested a suspect, a man in his 40s, after the attack at about 12:25am on Saturday, and are working on a definite line of inquiry. They believe the woman was attacked by a man who called to the house.

It is understood the attacker and victim were known to each other and also had mutual friends and associates. Gardaí suspect the attacker was motivated by a personal grievance.

The man arrested was detained during a follow-up search and was being held under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in north Dublin. That allows for him to be interviewed for up to 24 hours without charge, though interviews can be paused for periods of rest and for other reasons.

The property where the attack took place remained sealed off over the weekend and underwent an examination by members of the Garda Technical Bureau. Gardaí are hopeful the victim can make a full recovery.