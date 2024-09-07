‘Your voice will be heard’: Over 160 contacts made to gardaí regarding schools abuse inquiry

The contacts were made predominately directly to the Sexual Crime Management Unit at Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) by email and telephone but also by the CSAR (Child Sexual Abuse Reporting) phone line.

Gardaí have received over 160 contacts regarding the inquiry into historical sexual abuse in day and boarding schools since they first made an appeal on Wednesday.

Almost 2,400 allegations of sexual abuse made in 308 schools run by religious orders and spanning a 30-year period were disclosed to a Government-appointed inquiry, a damning report published on Tuesday revealed.

The scoping inquiry received information questionnaires from 205 survivors, mostly men, with more than 80 schools run by 24 religious orders named by the participants. Most incidents of abuse took place between the early 1960s and early 1990s, with the highest number of reported incidents occurring in the early to mid-1970s.

An Garda Síochána issued an appeal for anyone to come forward with information and report such crimes and said on Saturday that they had received more than 160 contacts, predominately directly to the Sexual Crime Management Unit at Garda National Protective Services Bureau (GNPSB) by email and telephone but also by the CSAR (Child Sexual Abuse Reporting) phone line.

“An Garda Síochána is now in the process, and has been over the last 72 hours, of making direct contact back with each individual person who has contacted us. This is a very sensitive process. An Garda Síochána understands the profound impact that sexual abuse has on the lives of each individual who are now coming forward,” a statement from An Garda Síochana said.

“In most cases this is the first time when these victims of a crime have spoken to An Garda Síochána. Each person will be given the time and space to discuss their personal experience and An Garda Síochána will continue to support each person through the process at the pace and to the extent that they wish to engage with us.”

An Garda Síochána’s overall response is being coordinated by the Sexual Crime Management Unit at the GNPSB and individual investigations will be carried out by dedicated trained Gardaí attached to Divisional Protective Service Units in each Garda Division.

Detective Chief Superintendent Colm Noonan, Garda National Protective Services Bureau said gardaí were there to support any person who wishes to report any crime of sexual abuse not just in day and boarding schools run by religious orders but also in any other institution or organisation.

“These crimes are insidious and have a lifelong effect on those who are subject of this abuse.

“An Garda Síochána will support each individual who makes a report to us; An Garda Síochána will listen and will assist in progressing their complaint at the pace and to the extent that the person wants. Any person contacting An Garda Síochána can be assured that their interaction will be treated in complete confidence.”

“To any person who has not spoken about being the victim of sexual abuse, I would say the evidence in the Scoping Inquiry and the, so far, over 160 contacts made to An Garda Síochána show that you are not alone, you did nothing wrong and that if you want to speak your voice will be heard.”

Anyone who wishes to report to An Garda Síochána could make contact by emailing: GNPSB_SCMU@garda.ie , by phone on 1800 555 222 or by calling into a local garda station.