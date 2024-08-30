Two men arrested following discovery of suspected cannabis and cocaine worth more than €550,000

Two men in their 40s and 50s have been arrested following the discovery of suspected cannabis and cocaine worth more than €550,000.
On Thursday, detective gardaí based in Monaghan and gardaí based in Galway conducted a “major operation” targeting an organised crime gang.
The gang is suspected of being involved in the importation and sale of controlled drugs in the northeast and west of Ireland.
Six locations in Monaghan and Galway were searched by detective and drug unit personnel from the Louth/Cavan/Monaghan and Galway Divisions.
More than €550,000 worth of suspected cannabis and cocaine was seized by gardaí following the searches alongside €65,000 in cash, four cars and a Rolex watch.
The drugs seized will now be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for further analysis.
The two men arrested as part of the investigation are being detained at a Garda station in accordance with the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.
A garda spokesman said investigations are ongoing.
