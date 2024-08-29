Crime & Law

Man (28) charged with rape and murder of woman in Derry

Montserrat Martorell (65) was found dead in a flat in Derry city last weekend

Ciaran Murray (28) has been charged with murder, rape and arson endangering life with intent
Thu Aug 29 2024 - 12:21

A man has been remanded in custody after the rape and murder of a woman in Derry.

Ciaran Murray (28), of Gortfoyle Place in the city, has been charged with murder, rape and arson endangering life with intent on Saturday, August 24th.

He appeared before Derry magistrate’s court via videolink on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, I understand the charges,” after they were read to him.

A detective inspector said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The case will next be mentioned at court on September 26th. – PA