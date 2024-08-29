Man (28) charged with rape and murder of woman in Derry

Ciaran Murray (28) has been charged with murder, rape and arson endangering life with intent

A man has been remanded in custody after the rape and murder of a woman in Derry.

Montserrat Martorell (65) was found dead in a flat in Derry city last weekend.

Ciaran Murray (28), of Gortfoyle Place in the city, has been charged with murder, rape and arson endangering life with intent on Saturday, August 24th.

He appeared before Derry magistrate’s court via videolink on Thursday.

He said: “Yes, I understand the charges,” after they were read to him.

A detective inspector said she believed she could connect him to the charges.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

The case will next be mentioned at court on September 26th. – PA