Woman charged over death of man found on road in north Co Dublin

James 'Shey' Ryan was found near his home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, early on Saturday morning, August 10th. Photograph: RIP.ie

A woman arrested in connection with the death of a man who was found with serious injuries on a road in north Co Dublin earlier this month has since been charged.

The woman (40s) is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Wednesday.

James “Shey” Ryan was found near his home in Balbriggan, Co Dublin, in the early hours of Saturday, August 10th. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital by ambulance, and it was initially believed he may have sustained the injuries in a fall or other accident.

Medical staff, however, soon became concerned he had been assaulted and alerted gardaí. The man died as a result of his injuries the following day, on Sunday, August 11th.

Gardaí began an investigation and arranged for a postmortem by the Office of the State Pathologist, which indicated the man had suffered his injuries in an assault.

He had suffered multiple blunt force trauma injuries, but there was no evidence that a weapon was used, sources said.

Gardaí said they are not releasing the results of the postmortem for operational reasons. Following the postmortem, detectives opened a murder inquiry and began interviewing witnesses.

On Tuesday, gardaí arrested a woman, aged in her 40s, in the Balbriggan area on suspicion of the man’s murder.

She was held for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in North Dublin. Gardaí said on Wednesday morning she had since been charged.

Investigations are ongoing.