Three arrested in Dublin in connection with firearm seizure

Three men have been arrested in connection with the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Finglas, Dublin.
Gardaí from the Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search of a vehicle in the Kippure Park area of Finglas during routine patrols and recovered a suspected pistol and ammunition.
Three men, aged in their 20s, were arrested and are being detained at Garda stations in the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) under section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act.
Gardaí have said investigations are ongoing and the firearm and ammunition are being sent for further analysis.
“I would like to commend the gardaí involved in this seizure for helping to ensure another dangerous firearm has been taken off our streets,” Chief Superintendent Majella Armstrong said.
“This was the result of ongoing proactive patrols in the DMR West and is another example of the tireless work carried out by Gardaí patrolling our streets every day to help keep people safe.”
