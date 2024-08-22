Investigation opens after body of man (30s) found in Drogheda

An area of Greenhills, on the north side of Drogheda, Co Louth, was sealed off after a man's body was found on Wednesday night. Photograph: Google Street

Gardaí in Co Louth have opened an investigation following the discovery of a man’s body in Drogheda on Wednesday night.

The body of the man, who was aged in his 30s, was found in the Greenhills area of the town at around 9pm.

Gardaí discovered the body after being called to the scene. The man was pronounced dead there.

The course of the investigation will be determined by a postmortem, gardaí said. The State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

Gardaí have sealed off the area pending a full forensic examination.

A Garda spokesman said gardaí are “investigating all of the circumstances” surrounding the discovery of the body.