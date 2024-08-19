Appeal for witnesses after man seriously assaulted in Tallaght

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A man in his 30s remains in a serious condition in hospital following an assault in Tallaght, west Dublin on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, which happened at Killinarden Heights at about noon.

The man was removed from the scene to Tallaght Hospital.

“He remains in a serious condition,” gardaí said in a statement on Monday.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward or who may have been in the vicinity of Killinarden Heights or the Cushlawn Estate on Sunday from 11.30am to 12.30pm.

Anyone with camera footage from the area at the time are encouraged to provide it to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.