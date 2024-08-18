Clearance of historical munition from residential area of Co Down likely to last ‘a number of days’

It is likely to take several days to clear a suspected historical munition from a residential area in Co Down, the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.
The device was discovered in the Rivenwood area of Newtownards on Friday.
The area has been cordoned off and local residents asked to leave their homes this morning as police work to deactivate the device. Members of the public have also been asked to avoid the Rivenwood area.
Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: “Firstly, I would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding, as officers continue to minimise disruption and keep residents safe.
“As part of the public safety operation, officers are engaging with those residents directly impacted and providing a visible policing presence in the area.
“A cordon remains in place as we continue to work closely with our partner agencies and we thank them for their ongoing assistance.
“With the clearance operation likely to continue for a number of days, I understand the significant disruption this will cause to the local community. Our priority is to keep residents and the local community safe.
“We are grateful to the local community for their continued support during this policing operation.
“We would continue to appeal to the public to avoid the area, with further information provided in due course.” - PA
