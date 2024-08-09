Belfast disorder: PSNI putting ‘significant’ policing operation in place ahead of weekend protests

A “significant, visible policing operation” will be in place ahead of protests and counter-protests planned in Belfast this weekend, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.

There was disorder in the city for a fifth successive night on Thursday, and the PSNI said it dealt with a number of incidents of race-related hate crime. Windows were broken in houses in south Belfast and police in east Belfast were attacked on Flora Street by a group of masked men who threw bricks and masonry at officers.

Last weekend Muslim-owned shops and cafes in south Belfast were targeted after anti-immigration protesters staged a counter-rally while an antiracism demonstration was taking place at Belfast City Hall.

Further protests are due to take place in Belfast city centre on Friday afternoon and an antiracism rally is scheduled for Saturday. The organisers of an antiracism rally in Derry on Wednesday said a further protest planned for Friday had been called off after receiving assurances that an anti-immigration rally had been cancelled.

PSNI officers man road blocks in Belfast following an anti-Islamic protest outside Belfast City Hall last weekend. Photograph: David Young/PA Wire

During a media briefing on Friday afternoon, PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said a “significant uplift” in resources was being deployed in Belfast city centre.

“We are aware of two separate protests in the city centre, one from 4.30pm and one from 5pm, and we have tactics and plans in place to make sure that we have good engagement, that we are giving clear instructions to those present, there is an absolute clarity over what is lawful and peaceful, and that we also have plans in place to make sure that there is no burst-out from that protest into what we saw on Saturday,” she said.

Some businesses did not open in Belfast on Friday and others are expected to close early ahead of the protests, while Queen’s University closed its campuses. Ms Jones said police were “aware of misinformation circulating on social media regarding advice to employees in Belfast” and that it had not been issued by the PSNI.

She said it was “really important” that businesses were supported and can trade as normal. “It is entirely their own decision, if they make decisions to close early or to cease services, and I want to reassure people that we have significant policing resources in place.”

Riot police form a line on the Lower Ormeau Road during unrest in Belfast. Photograph: Peter Morrison/PA Wire

She said the PSNI has, so far, made 23 arrests in connection with the disorder and that 15 people had been charged. She said further arrests would be made.

About 120 additional officers from Police Scotland are expected to arrive on Tuesday, Ms Jones said, and “from today, our officers may have additional powers to stop and search or require the removal of face coverings”.

She said the disorder was a “mixture” of organised and sporadic violence.

“We have a separate strand of the criminal investigation strategy which is dedicated to looking at that organisation and orchestration that we know mainly goes on in the online space, and we will make sure we identify those that are committing offences in this regard and that they will be brought to justice,” she added. “We also have the sporadic issues around disorder, which we have enough resources in place to deal with quickly and effectively.”