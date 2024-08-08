Woman murdered in Nenagh to be buried near where she grew up in Tipperary

Josephine (Joan) Ray (89) was discovered dead in her home at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, over the bank holiday weekend

Widow and pensioner Josephine “Josie” Ray (89), who was found murdered in her home on Sunday afternoon, is to be buried on Friday near where she grew up in north Tipperary.

A mother of five, Ms Ray was born Josie O’Meara and grew up in Carney, some 15km north of Nenagh. She is to be buried in the nearby graveyard of Killodiernan Graveyard in Puckane.

Predeceased by her husband, Paddy and her daughter, Joan, she is survived by her daughters, Sarah, Frances, Mary and Carmel as well as her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Ms Ray, who was found strangled at her home in St Joseph’s Park in Nenagh on Sunday, will in lie repose at Ryan’s Funeral Home in Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm on Thursday.

Her remains will then be removed from Ryans Funeral Home on Friday to St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh for her funeral mass at 11am with burial afterwards in Killodiernan Cemetery.

Among the many tributes to the late Ms Ray, who was known for her love of music and socialising was a message of condolence from a musician who signed himself Kilkenny Mel.

“Dearest Joan, you made me smile so many times with your youthful energy and your love of music and dancing. We had great nights in Figgertys and I was looking forward to more. I will miss you, beautiful lady.”

The Garda investigation into Ms Ray’s murder is continuing, with gardaí saying that they are following “a strong line of inquiry” into the killing which has shocked her neighbours in St Joseph’s Park as well as the wider community in Nenagh.

It is understood that gardaí investigating Ms Ray’s murder are focusing their inquiries on people who were known to the elderly woman, as there was no sign of forced entry to her terraced home at St Joseph’s Park in the town.

Gardaí at the scene in St Joseph's Park in Nenagh, where Ms Ray's body was discovered on Sunday. Photograph: Brendan Gleeson

Gardaí believe that Ms Ray may have known her killer and admitted them to the property some time between 8pm on Saturday, August 3rd, when she was last seen alive, and midday on Sunday, August 4th, when her body was discovered by a family member.

Gardaí have not released the results of a postmortem examination carried out by Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Yvonne McCartney, on Ms Ray’s remains on Monday, but it is understood that investigators are satisfied that Ms Ray was strangled by her killer.

Officers immediately preserved the scene following the discovery of Ms Ray’s body at midday on Sunday and members of the Garda National Technical Bureau travelled from Dublin to begin a technical examination of the scene, which is still ongoing at the house

Officers have already begun door-to-door inquiries to try to establish if anyone was seen calling to the house over the weekend and at what time while they have also begun canvassing for CCTV covering the entrance to the estate to see who may have been in the area over the weekend.

Gardaí have set up an incident room in Nenagh Garda station and are appealing for witnesses to come forward, particularly those who were in the St Joseph’s Park area of Nenagh between 8pm on Saturday 3rd August 2024, and midday on Sunday 4th August, 2024.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the time frame are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí who can be contacted at Nenagh Garda station at 067 50450.