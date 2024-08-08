Three people arrested after €6.5m worth of cryptocurrency seized by gardaí in Dublin raid

Gardaí carried out the raid at a residence in north Co Dublin on Monday. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two men and a woman were arrested after gardaí seized cryptocurrency worth €6.5 million, along with luxury brand watches and two vehicles during a raid in north Co Dublin last Monday.

A residence was searched as part of an ongoing investigation by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) into the sale of illegal material on darknet markets and money laundering involving the use of cryptocurrencies. The Garda Armed Support Unit was involved in the search.

Two men, aged 23 and 49, were arrested along with a woman, aged 32. The 23-year-old man remains in Garda custody, while the other two have been released pending a file being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The cryptocurrency seized during the search, namely Bitcoin and Montero, has a current market value of around €6.5 million, according to the Garda. The watches seized are worth in excess of €120,000 and the two high-powered vehicles are valued in the region of €220,000.

“The arrests of the three individuals and the assets seized are the result of a highly complex investigation into criminal Darknet marketplace activities by specialist investigators attached to the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau,” said Supt Michael Mullen of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau.

“These law enforcement actions demonstrate Ireland’s continued determination that this jurisdiction is not a safe place for persons involved in any form of criminality and the determination of An Garda Síochána to prevent those involved in criminality of benefiting financially from same, irrespective of what form such profits takes.

“I would also like to reassure the public that this darknet market, where illegal goods and services were for sale, is no longer in operation.”