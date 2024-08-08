Garda criticises online misinformation on social media and messaging apps around sudden death of man in Dublin

The Garda has appealed to the public not to spread misinformation circulating on social media and messaging apps around the death of a man in Dublin

An Garda Síochána has criticised online misinformation linking the sudden death of a man in Dublin on Wednesday to immigration and international protection, and appealed to the public to “independently verify” information communicated over social media and messaging apps.

Paramedics attached to the National Ambulance Service tended to a man in his 30s who had taken “seriously ill” by Saggart Luas stop on Wednesday, a spokesman for the Garda said. Gardaí were requested by ambulance personnel to attend the scene, with members sealing off Fortunestown Lane.

The sick man was later taken from the scene to Tallaght University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It is understood that a video posted on TikTok showing gardaí attending the scene at Fortunestown Lane led to online speculation around the cause of the man’s death, with some linking it to asylum seekers.

READ MORE

The same video was later republished on X, formerly Twitter, by at least one anti-immigration account, and reposted numerous times by similar accounts.

Fortunestown Lane is close to the Citywest Hotel, where international protection applicants are temporarily housed. However, gardaí on Thursday said that “speculation and commentary” linking international protection applicants to the man’s death was “completely false”.

“An Garda Síochána is aware of posts and comments online with misinformation and disinformation speculating and linking this personal incident to immigration and International Protection,” the Garda spokesman said.

The spokesman said that circulation of these unsubstantiated and false rumours was not only “generally unhelpful”, but also upsetting for the family of the deceased.

“An Garda Síochána is very aware of online misinformation, disinformation and fake news, not just in relation to this incident, but in general, in widespread public circulation.

“An Garda Síochána appeals to all members of the public to independently verify any information that you are reading on social media and/or messaging apps,” the spokesman said.