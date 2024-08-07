Six arrested following racially motivated hate crimes in Belfast as young boy attacked by group of youths

The aftermath of the weekend's violence in Belfast. Photograph: Pacemaker Press

Six people have been arrested following a number of race-related hate crimes, hate incidents and disorder across Belfast on Tuesday night.

Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said that for a third night, police officers had to “deal with incidents such as assaults, criminal damage and arson in a challenging environment right across the city”.

She said that about 6.10pm, police received a report that eggs had been thrown at a shop on the Falls Road and staff inside were being racially abused by a group of young people.

“A 15-year-old boy was assaulted and while he received minor facial injuries, I have no doubt this was a terrifying incident for the young victim,” she said.

“When police attended, a large group from the local community were outside to diffuse the situation.

“A 14-year-old boy was cautioned for offences such as common assault, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage.”

Three boys, two aged 16 and one aged 14, were arrested on suspicion of riotous behaviour following a report of young people wearing masks in the Shankill area. They remained in police custody on Wednesday morning.

At around 8.45pm, a car was hijacked and deliberately driven into an estate agents in the Woodvale Road area, damaging the shutters.

The owner, Robert McDowell, told the BBC it was the second time his business has been targeted after false claims were circulated on social media that the business is providing homes for asylum seekers.

“I’m totally shocked to be truthful, and a bit scared and very, very concerned for the people in that building,” he said, adding that his staff were “worried about actually being in their own homes this evening because some of them live quite close by and close to our office, that this could spread and they themselves could be targeted because of where they work.”

The police also attended a number of reports of criminal damage to homes and cars in the Enfield Street, Woodvale Road and Rathlin Street areas of north Belfast.

“Three men, aged 26, 28 and 41 years, were arrested in connection to the Rathlin Street report on suspicion of offences including criminal damage and they remain in custody at this time,” ACC Jones said.

“There were also reports of bins set on fire in the Newtownards Road area of east Belfast, which caused some traffic disruption for a period of time as the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service dealt with the fire.”

Describing the recent disorder as “a disgrace,” ACC Jones said such scenes “have no place in Northern Ireland.

“We continue to engage with the groups affected by this criminality and hope these arrests show the community that we are taking action.

“Our Public Order Enquiry Team will continue to review footage to attempt to identify those involved, as well as those organising and orchestrating this disorder,” she said.

“I am appealing to the public directly, do not let these criminals hide in your community. Anyone with any information which can help identify any of these individuals should contact police.”

People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, who attended the scene of the Falls Road incident, said the community was “disgusted” by it. He said west Belfast locals had defended a business that came under attack by a group of young people.

“I would appeal to all young people and everyone else to desist from these types of attacks, and to stand for diversity, inclusion and a welcome west Belfast,” he said.

The incidents came amid scenes of disorder in Belfast and parts of England in recent days.

Police said a victim of a suspected hate crime has been left in a serious condition in hospital after violence in Belfast on Monday night.

Four men linked to disorder on Saturday appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The court heard that police believe more violence linked to planned anti-immigration protests is likely in Belfast in the coming days.

A 15-year-old boy, charged with two counts of riot and possession of a weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. – additional reporting PA