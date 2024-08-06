Body of woman (80s) found in Nenagh, Co Tipperary

Gardaí are investigating all circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a woman in Co Tipperary on Sunday

Gardaí are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the death of a woman whose body was found at a residence in Nenagh, Co Tipperary, on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident at St Joseph’s Park, shortly after midday. The woman, who was in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene, and her body was removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The scene was preserved for technical examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau, and the coroner was notified. The results of a postmortem examination, carried out on Monday, are not being released for operational reasons. Investigations are ongoing.

A senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation, and an incident room has been established at Nenagh Garda Station. A Garda family liaison officer is supporting the family of the deceased woman.

An Garda Síochána has made an appeal for witnesses, particularly those who were in the St Joseph’s Park area of Nenagh, between 8pm last Saturday and midday on Sunday, to come forward.

Additionally, individuals with video recordings, including motorists with dash cams, from the area within the timeframe are asked to provide footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station at 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.