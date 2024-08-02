Man arrested on suspicion of murder after body of woman (27) found in apartment on fire in Co Cork

Gardai and the Fire Service on Connolly Street in Midleton, Co. Cork Photograph: John Allen/Provision

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 27-year-old mother of two, whose body was found at an apartment in Midleton, Co Cork, on Friday afternoon.

The man (29) is being detained in Midleton Garda station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. Investigations are continuing.

The woman was found at an apartment in John Barry House in Midleton, Co Cork.

The woman, who was married and had children, is believed to have sustained injuries. A postmortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

The course of the investigation will be determined by the postmortem results. It is understood the woman lived in the apartment, which is set to be forensically examined.

Gardaí and the emergency services went to the scene shortly after 4.15pm on Friday after they received a call that a woman had sustained injuries at an apartment. According to An Garda Síochána, the woman received emergency medical treatment but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

Firefighters were also called to the scene at the same time, as a section of the property was on fire. The fire was brought under control shortly after 5pm. Firefighters remained on site for a period afterwards in order to monitor the situation.

Gardaí are expected to start a door-to-door inquiry to determine if anyone in the area noticed anything suspicious on Friday morning and into the afternoon.

Midleton-based Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley said that death of the woman had shocked and saddened locals.

“I only knew [the woman] her to see. I am thinking of her two children. Their lives destroyed. Life is very fickle.

“It has affected the town. My phone has been hopping. People can’t understand it. Our hearts go out to the family of this woman and they will be in our thoughts and prayers over the coming days.”

According to An Garda Síochána, the scene has been preserved for examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. The local coroner and the Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. An incident room has been established at Midleton Garda Station, and a senior investigating officer has been appointed to lead the investigation. A family liaison officer has also been assigned to support the family.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, especially those with camera or dashcam footage from the Connolly Street/Main Street areas of Midleton on Friday afternoon, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Midleton Garda Station at 021-462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.