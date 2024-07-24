Man taken to hospital following assault on Talbot Street in Dublin city centre

A man has been taken to hospital after a robbery in Dublin city centre on Wednesday morning.
The man was left injured after he was robbed on Talbot Street shortly before 11.30am.
Gardaí attended the scene of the assault which was preserved and examined.
The man, aged in his 40s, was taken from the scene by ambulance to the Mater hospital for treatment of his injuries which are non-life threatening.
“Investigations are ongoing,” a garda spokesman said.
The assault is believed to have taken place outside of a food shop a short distance from Lower Gardiner Street.
A worker within the store said he rang an ambulance after coming across the man lying on the ground.
