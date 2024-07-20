More than €8m worth of cocaine, cannabis, LSD and MDMA seized after Dublin search

Gardaí seized more than €8 million in suspected illegal drugs and €1 million in cash at a property at The Ward, Dublin 11. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

More than €8 million in suspected illegal drugs and €1 million in cash were seized and a man arrested in a search operation at a residence in The Ward, Dublin 11, last night.

The intelligence-led operation was conducted by Dublin Crime Response Team. A search warrant was obtained for the property.

Suspected illegal drugs seized included cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, LSD and MDMA. The substances will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The man is being under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996, at a Garda station in the Dublin area. He can be held for up to a week.

READ MORE

Further cash, vehicles and designer goods were seized in a number of follow-up searches across the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Angela Willis, assistant commissioner, Dublin Metropolitan Region, described the seizure as a “major blow” to an organised crime group that has been causing considerable “misery” in communities across the city.

“Cash is the lifeblood of crime groups and the seizure of amounts of this scale causes significant disruption. Gardaí continue to target those that destroy lives through their activities,” she said.

Investigations are ongoing. The organised crime group has been a target of the Criminal Assets Bureau.

Gardaí seized more than €8 million in suspected illegal drugs and €1 million in cash at a property at The Ward, Dublin 11. Photograph: An Garda Síochána