Grand Canal deaths: Victims named, foul play not suspected ahead of postmorterm results

A Garda cordon at the Charlemont Luas bridge on the Grand Canal, where two men were found dead. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Gardaí investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found in the Grand Canal near Dublin city centre on Saturday do not suspect foul play “at this time”.

The men have been named as Donal Scanlon (49), from Ballybunion in Co Kerry, and Alex Warnick (42), who was originally from the United States.

Emergency services responded to reports of a body in the canal at 8.15am on Saturday. Two bodies were recovered a short time later, and both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

The two men were friends and had been sleeping in two tents close to where their bodies were recovered from the canal.

“At this time there’s nothing emerging that suggests it’s anything other than a tragic accident,” said a source.

The main line of investigation is one of the men fell into the canal in the dark early on Saturday morning and was unable to get out. The other man may then have entered the water to assist but then got into difficulty.

No wounds have been found on the remains to suggest foul play, a source said.

However, investigators are still awaiting the results of a postmortem. Gardaí have said its outcome will dictate the course of the investigation

Both men were known to homeless services. It is understood Mr Scanlon travelled up and down to Dublin from his native Kerry from time to time. Mr Warnick had been living in Ireland for some time.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) is working with gardaí to establish the circumstances surrounding the men’s deaths. The executive confirmed on Sunday the two men had engaged with its services.

“The DRHE has been in contact with An Garda Síochána and we can confirm both were known to homeless services. (We) would like to offer sympathies to the families and friends of the people who tragically passed away at the Grand Canal,” a spokesperson said.

The executive said there is sufficient emergency accommodation in Dublin at present and that it encourages anyone in need of accommodation to contact their local authority. “We encourage members of the public to download the Rough Sleeper Alert app to assist teams in supporting people most at risk,” the spokesperson said.

Keira Gill, director of the homeless outreach service A Lending Hand, said Government services dealing with those sleeping rough need to “work together” to address the “worsening situation of people living in tents”.

“Our thoughts are with the two men who lost their lives over the weekend and their families. We fear that more rough sleepers will lose their lives on the capital’s and country’s streets,” she said. “The services dealing with homeless charities and organisations are doing their best but they do not have enough financial resources when you see that thousands of people are now looking for help.”

She said the vast majority of those who sleep rough are doing so because they “do not feel safe in homeless hostels”.

A Lending Hand, which is awaiting charitable status, regularly collaborates with Tiglin based at the Lighthouse, another homelessness service.

“We work out of the Lighthouse every two weeks and we ran out of food such were the numbers who turned up – this never happened before,” Ms Gill said. “The Government needs to sit down with organisations such as ours and all others working with the homeless and hammer out a way of dealing and managing the massive problem.”

Labour leader Ivana Bacik, a local TD in Dublin Bay South, said her “thoughts and sympathies” were with all those affected by the tragedy.