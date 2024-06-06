Part of Dublin city cordoned off after reports of suspicious device

Road closures have been put in place between Fairview Strand and Richmond Road, as well as between Fairview Strand and Phillipsburgh Avenue

Part of Fairview in north Dublin has been cordoned off on Thursday evening following reports of a suspicious device.

The Defence Forces Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit and gardaí are currently at the scene in the Fairview Strand area, close to the junction with Philipsburgh Avenue.

Road closures have been put in place between Fairview Strand and Richmond Road, as well as between Fairview Strand and Phillipsburgh Avenue.

“No further information is available at this time,” gardaí said in a statement.

