Gardaí investigate abduction of woman by car thief in Co Carlow

Gardaí described the ordeal as 'very frightening for the lady'.

Gardaí in Carlow are appealing for witnesses after a woman was abducted whilst sitting in the back seat of a car.

The car was stolen outside a chipper when the delivery driver stopped at Rico’s takeaway on the Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow to collect food at about 11.30pm last Sunday night.

When the driver entered the premises, leaving his keys in the ignition, a man got into the driver’s seat and drove away at speed in the direction of Church Street.

The driver’s partner was sitting in the rear of the car at the time.

The car thief stopped the car a few hundred metres down the road and told the woman to get out, which she did. The man then drove off.

In a statement, gardaí described the ordeal as “very frightening for the lady.”

Gardaí said that the car involved was a 08 D registered grey Peugeot 307 hatchback.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage is asked to contact Bagenalstown Garda Station on 059-9721212.