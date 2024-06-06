Gardaí arrest man over alleged stalking of female politician

Gardaí said as the criminal investigation was ongoing it would make no further statement on the case. Photograph: Frank Miller / The Irish Times Crime, Garda., Gardai, murder, death, killing, incident, shooting

Gardaí have arrested a man over the alleged stalking of a female politician after a complaint was made by the public representative, who is based in the west of the country.

The arrest of the man, who is in his 20s, forms part of a criminal investigation into alleged offences committed under new legislation that created a standalone offence of stalking under Irish law.

“Gardaí in the north western region who are investigating a complaint made by a female public representative in the west of the country have arrested a male - aged in his 20s - today,” the Garda confirmed in a brief statement.

It added the alleged office the man was being questioned about was contrary to Section 10 (1) of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997 as amended by Section 23 of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023, Stalking.

The man is being detained on Thursday at a Garda station in the north western region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. That allows for his detention for up to 24 hours without charge.

Gardaí said as the criminal investigation into the alleged stalking of the female politician was ongoing it would make no further statement on the case.