Man wanted to face series of criminal charges extradited from North to Republic

A man has been extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic to face criminal charges following his arrest in east Belfast last week on foot of an extradition warrant.

The 30-year-old is wanted to face charges for a series of offences in the Republic including robbery, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is alleged to have committed those offences in Dublin in 2021 and 2022 and though he faces those charges he was unaccounted for until his arrested by the Police Service of Northern Ireland last week.

The PSNI said in a statement on Monday it had completed the extradition process by returning the suspect to the Republic to face trial.

“We continue to work closely with An Garda Síochána to locate and arrest persons sought for extradition,” said Sgt Davey of the PSNI’s international policing unit.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue those who are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”

The suspect has been extradited after appearing in Laganside Extradition Court last on Friday.